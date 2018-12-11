WP: Trump repeated his false assertion on wall with Mexico 86 times

© dpa https://report.az/storage/news/0eff464af5baa66b18b6f583bc379b37/c78d6b3d-482c-4cbd-a571-c1e0c996d009_292.jpg

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ It was President Trump’s signature campaign promise: He would build a wall along the nation’s southern border, and Mexico would pay for it, Report informs citing The Washington Post.

Shortly after becoming president, Trump dropped the Mexico part, turning to Congress for the funds instead. When that, too, failed — Congress earlier this year appropriated money for border security that could not be spent on an actual wall — Trump nevertheless declared victory: “We’ve started building our wall,” he said in a speech on March 29. “I’m so proud of it.” Trump repeated his false assertion on an imaginary wall 86 times in the seven months before the midterm elections.

Trump is not merely making gaffes or misstating things, he is purposely injecting false information into the national conversation, according to the newspaper.