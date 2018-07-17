WP: Trump neglects materials compiled by his assistants for meeting with Putin

Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump has ignored most of the points of a 100-page document compiled by his assistants for the meeting between the U.S. President and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place yesterday in Helsinki. Report informs citing the TASS, The Washington Post newspaper writes.

According to informed sources, the way in which Trump conducted the dialogue, "largely went against the plan", suggesting that the US President will take a tough position in the negotiations. In particular, the assistants of the head of the White House discussed with him a number of aspects before the meeting, however, Trump "changed the decision during the game" and negotiated in his own way.

Sources of the Washington Post in the White House also noted that by taking a firm position in the conversation with Putin, Trump called all his entourage in the administration, including the Assistant to the President for National Security John Bolton and Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.