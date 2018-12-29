World's smallest metro station to be launched in India

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ With a size of just 151.6 metres against an average of 265 metres, the Ashram Metro station in New Delhi—opening in a few days—is set to become the smallest Metro station in the world, Report informs citing Hindustan Times.
The Ashram station will greet its users with its eye-catching art work that revolves around the theme of ‘mother and child’. The colour scheme conveys the theme of ‘abundance’.
Unlike the usual two-level stations, the station will welcome its commuters at three levels. Apart from the concourse and the platform levels, another level called the mezzanine floor has been added here.
Aydan TopçibaşevaNews Author