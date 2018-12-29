 Top

World's smallest metro station to be launched in India

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ With a size of just 151.6 metres against an average of 265 metres, the Ashram Metro station in New Delhi—opening in a few days—is set to become the smallest Metro station in the world, Report informs citing Hindustan Times.

The Ashram station will greet its users with its eye-catching art work that revolves around the theme of ‘mother and child’. The colour scheme conveys the theme of ‘abundance’.

Unlike the usual two-level stations, the station will welcome its commuters at three levels. Apart from the concourse and the platform levels, another level called the mezzanine floor has been added here.

