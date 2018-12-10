World's major weapon manufacturers named

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ A Swedish think tank said Monday that Russia has emerged as the world's second-largest arms producer after the United States. Report informs citing TASS that Stockholm International Peace Research Institute said in its annual report on the world's 100 biggest armaments groups that the combined arms sales of Russian companies amounted to $37.7 billion in 2017, an 8.5 percent rise from a year earlier. Russia's sales accounted for 9.5 percent of a worldwide total of $398.2 billion. Russia surpassed Britain, which had held that spot since 2002 and remains Western Europe's No. 1 arms maker.

Overall, the U.S. continued to dominate the list with 42 companies accounting for 57 percent of total sales, including the world's largest arms producer, Lockheed Martin Corp.



