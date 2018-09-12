World's happiest and unhappiest countries named

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ The world happiness levels are at their lowest in over a decade, with the number of people who say they feel stressed and worried rising, Report informs citing the ranking by pollsters Gallup published on Wednesday.

Conflict-hit Central African Republic (CAR) was the world's unhappiest place last year, with Iraq in second place (59%). In addition, the list includes Southern Sudan (55% of the population are unhappy), Egypt (47%) and Iran (45%).

"Collectively, the world is more stressed, worried, sad and in pain today than we've ever seen it," the group's managing editor, Mohamed Younis, wrote in a foreword to the study.

Paraguay topped a second table of most positive countries (85% of population), in which residents were asked if they felt well rested, treated with respect, enjoyed themselves or learnt something the previous day. It was followed by Colombia and El Salvador (82% each).

Notably, according to the poll, only 19% of the population in Azerbaijan called themselves unhappy. Four out of every 10 respondents in the republic experienced difficulties in answering the question of whether they are happy or not.

Sociologists asked adults in 147 countries whether they experienced positive emotions the day before. In total, the researchers held more than 145 thousand interviews.