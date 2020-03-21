Dalai Lama under quarantine

Dalai Lama is in quarantine, introduced as a precaution.

As Report notes, this was stated in an interview with RIA "Novosti" by its representative in Russia, CIS countries, and Mongolia, the supreme lama of Kalmykia Telo Tulku Rinpoche.

"His Holiness Dalai Lama is under quarantine, introduced as a precautionary measure", - Telo Tulku Rinpoche said.

Since the start of the COVID-19 epidemic in January 2020, all events involving Dalai Lama have been "either canceled or postponed," he said. It applies to both public events and private meetings.

The world-famous Buddhist spiritual leader is 84 years old. For more than 60 years, he has lived in Dharamsala in the north of India and annually gives teachings to thousands of people, traveling to different Indian states and other countries.

On March 11, the World Health Organization announced the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic. The number of infected people worldwide exceeds 234 thousand; more than 10 thousand died.