World Economic Forum issues list of world’s safest countries

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ The experts of the World Economic Forum (WEF) have made a rating of 136 countries on the level of security for 2017. Report informs, Azerbaijan took 35th place in ranking.

Finland takes the first place, followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The third place was taken by Iceland.

Russia is on 109th place in ranking. Yemen and Colombia are the least safe countries.

When compiling the rating, experts were guided by such factors as the presence of a military conflict in the country and the situation with crime and terrorism.