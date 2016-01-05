Woman and 11 children rescued after standoff in Atlanta, US

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ A man who held a woman and 11 children hostage inside a motel near Atlanta stabbed himself in the neck as police entered the room to end an hours-long standoff early on Tuesday, Report informs citing the NBC News.

The children, ages 3 months to 17 years old, and the woman were rescued.

Their relationship to the man, whom police did not identify, was not immediately clear.

He had barricaded himself with the woman and children in a room at a DeKalb County motel after a domestic dispute, a police official told the CBS46 TV station.