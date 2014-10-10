Winners' names of the World Nobel Prize-2014 unveiled

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Norwegian Nobel Committee unveiled names of winners of the World Nobel Prize 2014.

Report informs, the Norwegian Nobel Committee decided to award Pakistani women's rights activist Malala Yousafzai and Indian activist for children rights Kailash Satyarthi the prize.

This year 278 people were included in the list with 47 international organizations.

The awarding ceremony of the Nobel Award Winners is traditionally held on December 10 in Stockholm and Oslo; in the day of death of the award founder Alfred Nobel (1833-1896) - Swedish inventor and industrialist. The World Prize is the only one award out of five which is held by the wish of its founder in Oslo. The rest awards, Prize in Physiology or Medicine, Physics, Chemistry and literature are held in Stockholm.