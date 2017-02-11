Wind overturns truck in US - VIDEO

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Truck overturned by the wind in US. Report informs citing the Associated Press the Wyoming Highway Patrol has released the dash cam footage of a semi truck overturning on top of a police vehicle due to strong winds.

Three Wyoming State Troopers were on scene providing care for motorists who were involved in previous crashes. Because of this, fortunately, all Troopers were out of their patrol cars assisting others and were not injured.

Two occupants in the truck were not injured as well.