Wildfire crisis closes several embassies in Australia

Several foreign diplomatic missions suspended work in Canberra due to high fire danger, smoke and air pollution amid hot, windy weather winds in Australia, Report says, citing TASS.

According to the Financial Times, the Hungarian diplomatic mission stopped working "due to dangerous air pollution". Diplomats recommend sending all inquiries to the country's consulates in Sydney and Melbourne. The embassies of Ireland and Italy had earlier suspended their activities in Canberra for the same reason. Moreover, the Israeli diplomatic mission intends to cease working.

According to Michael Schaper, Executive Director of the Canberra Chamber of Commerce, many government institutions are also closed in Canberra.