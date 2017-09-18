Wild elephants trample two Rohingya refugees to death, five injured

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ Two Rohingya refugees, including a child, were trampled to death and five others injured as a wild elephant was crossing through a region where refugee camps have been set up in Ukhia upazila of Cox’s Bazar early today.

Report informs citing the Reuters.

55 years old person and a toddler were killed when the elephants rampaged through the area. Three other people were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries, a refugee camp leader said.

In the refugee camp on the territory of Bangladesh, Rohingya Muslims flee from persecution by the armed forces of Myanmar.

More than 410,000 refugees from Myanmar have poured into Bangladesh since Aug. 25 when attacks by Rohingya militants on security posts triggered a Myanmar army operation that the United Nations has described as ethnic cleansing.