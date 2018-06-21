Wife of Israeli PM, charged with fraud

© AP:ASSOCIATED PRESS

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, Sara, was charged on Thursday with fraud for allegedly misusing state funds in ordering catered meals at their official residence, a court spokesperson said.

Report informs citing the Israeli media. The indictment charged that Netanyahu, along with a government employee, fraudulently obtained more than $100,000 for hundreds of meals supplied by restaurants, bypassing regulations prohibiting the practice if a cook is employed at the home.

She was charged with aggravated fraud and breach of trust.