    Wife of Israeli PM, charged with fraud

    Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, Sara, was charged on Thursday with fraud for allegedly misusing state funds in ordering catered meals at their official residence, a court spokesperson said.

    Report informs citing the Israeli media. The indictment charged that Netanyahu, along with a government employee, fraudulently obtained more than $100,000 for hundreds of meals supplied by restaurants, bypassing regulations prohibiting the practice if a cook is employed at the home.

    She was charged with aggravated fraud and breach of trust.

