WHO: $ 50 million needed to fight Ebola in Congo

Ebola control activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) require funding in the amount of more than $ 50 million. These funds must be found before the end of July 2019, Dr Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), told TASS. He urged the world community to provide the necessary funds as soon as possible.

“We need to increase the financial participation of the international community in order to end the outbreak of [Ebola],” he stressed. "As of period from February to July WHO needs $98 million with $43.6 million already received. We urge all of our partners to fill this gap as quickly as possible."