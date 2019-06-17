 Top

WHO: $ 50 million needed to fight Ebola in Congo

WHO: US $ 50 million needed to fight Ebola in Congo

Ebola control activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) require funding in the amount of more than $ 50 million. These funds must be found before the end of July 2019, Dr Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), told TASS. He urged the world community to  provide the necessary funds as soon as possible.

“We need to increase the financial participation of the international community in order to end the outbreak of [Ebola],” he stressed. "As of period from February to July WHO needs $98 million with $43.6 million already received. We urge all of our partners to fill this gap as quickly as possible."

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi