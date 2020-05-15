WHO: Second wave of COVID-19 in Europe possible

Europe should prepare for a deadlier second wave of coronavirus this autumn and winter, Dr. Hans Kluge WHO Regional Director for Europe has warned, Report informs referring to foreign media.

"The UK and its continental neighbors "must remain vigilant" despite the fall in the numbers of deaths and infections over recent weeks. I'm very concerned about a double wave. We could have a second wave of COVID and another one of seasonal flu or measles in the fall."

Dr. Kluge, the WHO's regional director for Europe, urged nations to use the time afforded by the slowing of the pandemic to strengthen public health systems.

Dr. Kluge also warned that when lifting lockdown restrictions, countries must be careful due to the current lack of a vaccine or effective cure for the virus.

He said any easing of lockdown restrictions must be done "gradually and carefully."

The WHO official also reminded that the slowing of the outbreak in the UK and elsewhere did not mean the pandemic was coming to an end, as the virus center in Europe had shifted to the eastern nations of Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.