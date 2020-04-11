​WHO official praises Turkey's fight against coronavirus

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, expressed gratitude to Turkey for its solidarity with the countries affected by the new type of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Report says, citing the Anadolu Agency, WHO official aid at a press conference organized in a video format, answering a question about Turkey sending humanitarian assistance to European countries struggling with the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Turkey is an exemplary country thanks to its diagnostic capacity and tremendous efforts in treatment in its fight against COVID-19."

The WHO chief said he attended the extraordinary summit of the Turkic Council, held through videoconferencing on the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on April 10. "All leaders (participants of the summit), we agreed on the need to support countries that need assistance (in the fight against the pandemic)," he said.

"I am also grateful to President Erdogan of Turkey for his contribution to helping neighboring and other countries," the who chief said.

According to him, the position of the Turkish leadership is the embodiment of the "principle of solidarity."

Gebreyesus expressed hope that all countries will follow the example of the Turkic Council States and "adhere to the principle of solidarity and fight the invisible but dangerous enemy together".