WHO: No coronavirus cases recorded in Syria

Not a single case of the novel coronavirus infection has been recorded in Syria, Report informs, referring to TASS.

There are no cases of a new coronavirus in Syria, WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said at a briefing. It has become possible to conduct tests both in the territory under the control of the government and in the north-west, which is controlled by the opposition, he noted.

Lindmeier added that 34 coronavirus tests in Damascus were negative.

WHO is closely monitoring the situation, in particular in Syria’s north-western regions, he said.

The outbreak in China’s Wuhan city - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 7,170. Over 182,725 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, more than 79,880 people have reportedly recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.