WHO doctor infected with Ebola in Sierra Leone

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ The World Health Organization (WHO) reported, that one of their doctors working in the center of treatment of a virus in Sierra Leone was confirmed infected with the Ebola fever. Report informs citing the UN news center, now a condition of the physician is stable.

The doctor is currently being treated in Freetown, and plans are underway to medically evacuate the patient.

The infected doctor worked in one of city hospitals of Kenema where national Ministry of Health created rehabilitation center for patients with Ebola. WHO helped with the organization of the hospital and training of local employees.

Now for safety measures WHO recommended to suspend reception of new patients in the center in which the doctor got infected, before carrying out investigation. WHO began assessment of the situation and announced that three other physicians would be sent to the hospital to help the patients.

Current burst of Ebola in the Western Africa is unprecedented on scales. Currently in Liberia, Sierra Leon and Guinea 3069 people have been infected with the Ebola virus. About 1550 of them died.