WHO: About 350 people killed during fighting over the past weeks in Libya

About 2,000 people were injured in the area of the Libyan Tripoli in three weeks of hostilities, official representative of the World Health Organization Tarik Jasarevic said, Report informs citing RIA Novosti,

"The total number of victims in 24 days makes 1 thousand 997 people: 345 died, 1625 were injured. The total number of civilians is 96: 22 dead and 74 wounded," Jasarevic said.

According to him, WHO sent an additional ambulance team to the Tripoli area. Over the past three weeks, WHO doctors have performed over 140 major surgeries and over 100 minor surgical interventions. WHO has also re-equipped places for the reception of temporarily displaced persons, which may amount to about 40 thousand people.