​WHO: 85% coronavirus cases recorded in US and Europe

The World Health Organization announced on Tuesday that 85% of coronavirus cases confirmed over the last 24 hours had been recorded in the United States and Europe.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom said that "COVID-19 was highlighting just how vulnerable people with lung diseases and weakened immune systems can be."

According to the latest information, the overall number of infected people in the world is 387,329, while 102,404 people have been reportedly recovered. The death toll in the world reached 16,758.