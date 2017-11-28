White House: US stand on Assad remains unchanged

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump's Administration stand on Syria's Bashar al-Assad has not changed.

Report informs citing the TASS, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

Notably, in the negotiations on the Syrian conflict, the opposition forces link the political changes in the country with Bashar al-Assad's leaving rule. They stated the same demand on the eve of the next round of All-Syrian talks in Geneva.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson announced that he did not insist on Assad's departure until the transition began. Nevertheless, he sees no future for the Assad regime.