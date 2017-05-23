White House to abandon gratuitous military assistance to several foreign states

© Report.az

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ The White House in its budget proposal proposes to refuse to grant gratuitous military assistance to a number of countries.

Report informs, Director of the US Office of Management & Budget (OMB) Mick Mulvaney said.

“We will replace a couple of foreign military programs with direct assistance in loans. Our argument was that instead of giving $ 100 million, we could give them less - in the form of loans, for which they could buy more", he said.

At the same time, he specified that the format of military assistance will remain unchanged for Israel and Egypt - the two key allies of the United States in the Middle East.

According to information, list of countries who will be affected by this proposal are Ukraine, Pakistan, Tunisia, Lebanon, Colombia, the Philippines and Vietnam.