White House publishes menu for working lunch between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-UN

© SAUL LOEB / AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ / White House has published a lunch menu with dishes, which was erved to the participants of the US-DPRK summit in Singapore, Report informs citing the foreign media.

As noted, Starters Traditional prawns cocktail served with avocado salad Green mango kerabu with honey lime dressing & fresh octopus Oiseon Korean stuffed cucumber. Then as main course Beef short rib confit, served with potato dauphinois and steam broccolini, red wine sauce on the side Combination of sweet & sour crispy pork and Yangzhou Fried Rice with homemade XO chili sauce Daegu jorim Soy Braised cod fish with Radish, Asian Vegetables Desserts Dark chocolate tartlet ganache Haagendazs vanilla iced cream with cherry coulis Tropezienne.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-UN finished one-to-one meeting in Singapore, and held a working lunch.