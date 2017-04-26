White House outraged by court decision canceling Trump's new immigration measures

© Report.az

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ The White House is outraged by a court decision canceling new immigration measures of President Donald Trump.

The San Francisco judge earlier blocked President Donald Trump's executive order that sought to withhold federal funds from so-called sanctuary cities, authorities of which don’t hand over illegal immigrants to law enforcement forces. The same court in February approved the blocking of Trump's immigration order, temporarily prohibiting the entry into the United States of citizens of several countries.

"Today, the rule of law suffered another blow, as an unelected judge unilaterally rewrote immigration policy for our Nation," White House statement says.

"This case is yet one more example of egregious overreach by a single, unelected district judge. Today's ruling undermines faith in our legal system", the statement said.

The White House has promised to use all legal means to conduct an earlier announced policy with regard to “sanctuary cities”.