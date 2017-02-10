White House investigates leaks about President Trump's calls

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ The White House says it is investigating leaks about President Trump's calls with foreign leaders.

Report informs citing The Hill.

“We’re looking into the situation, yes, and it’s very concerning,” press secretary Sean Spicer said when asked about the leaks. “Some of them are done in a way that the release of that information is clearly a breach of a lot of protocols and laws.”

The spokesman said Trump is personally troubled that the details of his talks with foreign counterparts have become public.

Earlier, Donald Trump blamed said people of former US President Barack Obama for leaks in his telephone conversations with foreign leaders.