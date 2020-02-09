 Top

White House considering Putin's proposal

US President Donald Trump welcomes the opportunity to talk to the Russian leader.

The proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet the leaders of the permanent members of the UN Security Council (Russia, Great Britain, China, USA, France) is under consideration at the White House, Report informs, citing TASS.

"I know that this proposal is under consideration in the White House," the US Ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, said to "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" on the TV channel Russia-1.

Sullivan noted that US President Donald Trump welcomes the opportunity to talk to the Russian leader. "We will see his reaction," the Ambassador added.

On January 23, speaking at the World Holocaust Remembrance Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to convene a summit of the "five" permanent members of the UN Security Council in 2020.

