West Nile virus kills 31 in Greece

© AFP

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ 31 people died of the West Nile virus infecting a total of 271 people in Greece.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti that the information was provided the Hellenic Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO) for September 27.

During the week from October 20 to 26 as many as 37 individuals acquired the West Nile virus, while four people died of it.

The West Nile virus was for the first time detected in Greece in 2010.

The decease claimed lives of about 80 people in the country in 2010-2014. In 2015-2016, no WNV cases were reported, while in 2017 another outbreak of the fever resulted in the deaths of five people. Apart from Greece, the WNV cases have also been recorded in eight European countries.

The virus is transmitted by mosquitoes and causes such symptoms as fever, headache, lethargy, muscle pain and nausea. The WNV might injure the central nervous system and result in such deceases as encephalitis, meningitis and paralysis.