Website of Belgian Prime Minister attacked by hackers

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ Site of Prime Minister of Belgium Charles Michel suffered cyber attack today, Report informs citing the TASS.

As a result of attack Prime Minister's website was inaccessible.

Group of Down-Sec hackers took over responsibility for the cyber attack, Belga News Agency reports.

In Twitter hackers said that a cyber attack is related to the actions of the authorities at the time of the terrorist attacks in Brussels, and called on the prime minister to resign. In particular, a group of Down-Sec called reduction of terrorist threat in the country a few days after the attacks "irresponsible".

At the time of writing the news website of the Belgian Prime Minister was available.