Top US State Department officials continue to step down

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ A high-ranking official of the US Department of State responsible for the U.S. policy at the UN and other international organizations Ann Jacobsen has resigned.

Report informs citing the Foreign Policy, resignation of 52-year-old Ann Jacobsen, the acting director of the Bureau for International Organizations, has become the continuation of resignations of high-ranking officials in the United States.

On the same day, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs William Rivington Brownfield also resigned.

Besides, last week, another Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs, former Ambassador of the U.S. to Armenia John Heffern resigned.