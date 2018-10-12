Washington State abolishes death sentence

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ / The Supreme Court of Washington state has decided to change the capital punishment from death penalty to life imprisonment.

Report informs that the decision was made unanimously. According to the court, the death penalty is "null and void" because its application is not systematic and often occurs "under the influence of race".

Moratorium on application of the death penalty has been in force on the territory of the state since 2014. It is noted that as a result of the decision of the Supreme court, eight convicted sentenced to capital punishment will now serve a life sentence.

Washington became the 18th state where the death penalty was abolished. The first was Michigan, where capital punishment was abolsihed in 1846.