Washington confirms Putin and Trump meeting at G20 Summit

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ The US side confirmed the meeting of the Russian president Vladimir and US president Donald Trump at the G20 Summit in Argentina.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that the due statement came from Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

At the press conference Peskov was asked 'how Kremlin views the fact that the talks were not confirmed by US side and Trump could cancel the meeting at the last moment.

“The fact is that Washington has confirmed the meeting, so I don’t know how to answer your question,” said Peskov.

He noted that the conversation will take place before the closure of the summit, so the time frame will be quite strict.

"It will be on December 1. Indeed, we expect the communication between the two presidents to be short in the beginning, however then the talks between the Russian and American presidents can last for about an hour," Peskov said.