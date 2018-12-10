 Top
    Wall Street Journal: Protests in France may change Macron's course

    Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ The protest movement of "yellow vests" in Paris may spoil the reformist campaign of French President Emmanuel Macron, Report informs citing the American edition of the Wall Street Journal.

    The violence that occurred despite the increased security on December 8-9 in the major cities of France "drove Macron into a corner like never before." In this regard, Macron plans to appeal to the nation on December 10", WSJ writes, citing officials.

    Currently, the French leader is facing an unprecedented pressure to curtail its large-scale plans to reform the country's economy. According to the authorities, 136 thousand protesters took part in the protest, some of them clashed with police officers, broke shop windows and set fires.

    Macron is now urged to change his course, which was intended to make France economically competitive due to radical changes in the labor market, taxes, public spending and the pension system.

