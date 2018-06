Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ One woman died and 57 persons were injured after an old iron bridge which was used as walkway collapsed in Kerala state of India.

Report informs citing Indian media, at around 70 employees of Kerala Minerals and Metals were on the bridge when the incident took place.

The injured have been shifted to the nearby hospitals. Search on for the missing persons who are believed to be drowned in the lake.