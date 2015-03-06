 Top
    Wages of Russian President and Prime Minister reduced by 10%

    Also reduced salaries of Attorney General and the head of the Russian Investigation Committee

    Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the reduction by 10% of salaries of the Russian President, Prime Minister and the Attorney General and the Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia by the end of 2015.

    Report informs referring to Russian TASS Agency, the appropriate decree posted on the official website of the Kremlin.

    Also, several days ago salary cut by 10% of employees of the Presidential Administration of Russia provided. 

