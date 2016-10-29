Voting started in Iceland in early parliamentary election

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ Early voting for unicameral parliament of Iceland started on Saturday in all territory of island country.

Report informs referring to TASS, voting ends at 20:00 local time.

Elections should have been held in April, 2017, but following the political crisis in the country this spring the ruling coalition announced early voting.

Saturday’s election was prompted by the resignation of prime minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson in April after the leaked legal documents revealed his ties with offshore company registered in British Virgin Islands. After sparked outrage and some of the largest protests in Iceland his government although avoided non-confidence voting, was forced to assign early elections.