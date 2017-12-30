 Top
    Vladimir Putin congratulates Donald Trump on the New Year and Christmas

    'Equality and mutual respect should be basis for development of Moscow-Washington ties'

    Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his American counterpart Donald Trump on Christmas and the New Year, Report informs referring to the Kremlin website.

    In his congratulatory message, Putin expressed his conviction that "in the current difficult international situation, the building of a constructive Russian-American dialogue is particularly in demand in order to strengthen strategic stability in the world and find optimal answers to global challenges and threats."

    He also noted the importance of principles of equality and mutual respect as the basis for development of relations between Moscow and Washington.

    "This would allow us to move forward in building a pragmatic cooperation oriented to a long-term perspective," Putin stressed.

