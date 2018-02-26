 Top
    Visit of Spanish King to Barcelona causes massive protests

    19 people were injured in the clashes with the police© AP

    Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ King Felipe VI of Spain has been met with protests on his first visit to Catalonia since last October's failed independence bid in the Spanish region. 

    In the clashes with the police, 19 people were injured.

    All the injuries were minor, most of them were received when trying to overcome the police cordon on the way to the Palace of Catalan music, where the monarch was heading the previous evening. In general, the action was peaceful.

    The manifestations were organized by the "Committees for the Protection of the Republic", advocating the independence of Catalonia.

    The visit of the King of Spain to Catalonia became the first since the "referendum on independence" of autonomy in October 2017.

