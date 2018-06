Baku. 21 October.REPORT.AZ/ Visa Department of German Embassy to Azerbaijan will be temporarily closed from 2 November to 6 November.

Report informs citing the website of the embassy, visa department of the diplomatic mission moved to a new office.

Due to repair work, the office will be closed for a few days.

The German Embassy visa Department is located on the 7th floor of ISR Plaza hotel, Baku.