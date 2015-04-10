Virus steals 24 million USD from accounts of users

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ More than 82 thousand PCs in Japan infected with a new type of virus which automatically transfers funds to other accounts, when entering login and password and conducting banking transactions through the Internet.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it was said by the Metropolitan Police Agency of Japan.

Police appealed to hundreds of providers in Japan to give assistance in the fight against the virus regarding 44 thousand computers.With regard to the remaining 38 thousand. There is serious concern that they were infected from abroad, and police launched an investigation in cooperation with Interpol.

"In last year there have been identified 1876 cases of unauthorized transfer of funds from the account holder to other accounts in conducting banking transactions on the Internet.The total damage amounted to 2.90 billion Yen (about 24 million dollars), which was historically a record sum", police says.