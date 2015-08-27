Virginia TV journalists' murderer kills himself

Baku. 27 August REPORT.AZ/ A man who shot two journalists on live TV in the US state of Virginia has died after shooting himself, police say.

Report informs citing BBC, Vester Lee Flanagan, 41, an ex-employee of WDBJ7 TV known professionally as Bryce Williams, was in a car that was surrounded by police following a chase.

WDBJ7 TV reporter Alison Parker and cameraman Adam Ward were killed some seven hours earlier during an interview in the town of Moneta.

The gunman later uploaded a video of himself opening fire at close range.

The White House has urged Congress to rapidly pass gun control laws in the wake of this latest shooting in the US.