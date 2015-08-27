Shooter Flanagan 'a human powder keg'

Baku. 27 August REPORT.AZ/ A man who shot dead two journalists on live TV in the US state of Virginia apparently sent a rambling fax to ABC News describing himself as a "human powder keg" shortly after the attack.

Report informs referring the information given by the BBC, Vester Flanagan, who had been dismissed by the same station, WDBJ7, killed himself after a police chase.

In the fax, a man said to be Flanagan describes suffering discrimination and bullying for being gay and black.

The White House said Wednesday's attack showed the need for better gun control.

The two people killed were WDBJ7 reporter Alison Parker and cameraman Adam Ward. Station manager Jeff Marks said: "I cannot tell you how much they were loved."

He said Flanagan was an "unhappy man" who had to be escorted from the WDBJ7 building after being dismissed in 2013.