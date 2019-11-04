Vietnamese police arrest eight people over the death of 39 migrants in UK

Eight people have been arrested by cops in Vietnam in connection with the Essex lorry deaths, according to state media in the country.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that the news comes after 39 people, who have since been said to have been Vietnamese nationals, were found dead in the back of a lorry container in Grays.

Notably, the bodies of the victims were found in a refrigerated trailer on October 23 in an industrial park in Essex. Police said the truck came from a Belgian port.