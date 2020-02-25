Vietnamese happy: All coronavirus patients cured

© RFI https://report.az/storage/news/9e1cce21784149953568652ee29e16c4/04a9d4fa-f659-4ef7-8156-970136130fff_292.jpg

All 16 patients infected with the novel coronavirus COVID19 and treated in the respective units of hospitals in Vietnam have fully recovered, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Health reported that patients with the confirmed coronavirus infection had been discharged from hospitals. The country has recorded no new cases since February 13.

One of the last two patients discharged on Monday and Tuesday was a three-month-old girl, infected by her grandmother. The woman had contacted one of the eight Vietnamese specialists who returned on January 17 from a business trip to Wuhan, where they had stayed since November 2019.