Vietnam president dies of incurable disease

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ / President of Vietnam Tran Dai Quang suffered from a rare viral disease, head of the special medical department of Vietnam Nguyen Kuok Chieu said.

Report informs citing the Vietnamese press that, according to him, this type of virus was incurable.

Nguyen Kuok Chiyou noted that the President fell ill in July 2017 and went to Japan for treatment six times: "Experts and doctors from Japan treated the President for about a year, but there is no medicine to cure the disease completely, it could only be slowed down."

Chang Dai Quang died of a serious illness on 21 September at the age of 61.