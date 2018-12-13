Vietnam floods: 14 people killed

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ A flood caused by heavy rain in Vietnam's central region since the weekend has claimed 14 lives and left one person missing, the country's Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said on Thursday.

the flood swept away 14 people from five provinces of Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai and Binh Dinh.

The flood also damaged roughly 12,000 hectares of rice and other crops, killed nearly 163,500 cattle and poultry, and damaged 123 km of dykes and irrigation canals and over 128.7 km of roads.