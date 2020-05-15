Vietnam: 10 dead in wall collapse at construction site

Ten people killed, 15 injured as a result of the incident at a construction site in Vietnam's southern Dong Nai Province, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Construction workers at Giang Dien Industrial Park in Trang Bom District, Dong Nai Province, found themselves scrambling for safety after a wall at the site collapsed at around 2:15 pm Thursday.

All of the victims in the incident had been building a factory for AV Healthcare, a South Korean company that manufactures diapers and baby bottles.

The construction site covers an area of over 21,100 square meters.

Rescuers brought in ten excavators to help with recovering the victims.