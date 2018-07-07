Victims of heavy rains in Japan increase to 17

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ / The number of victims of heavy rains and landslides caused by rainfall in Japan have increased to 17 people, Report informs citing the TASS.

According to the latest data, more than 50 people are also missing. Rescuers with the support of fighters of the self-defense Forces of Japan continue search operations.

"Rescue units should be sent to all affected areas. The priority for us is to save people, " Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe stressed, who ordered all relevant ministries and agencies to intensify rescue operations.

More than 3 million people in the West of Japan received recommendations for evacuation, Kyodo Agency reports. The most difficult situation is in the prefectures of Hiroshima and Kyoto, where the water level in the rivers has already reached a critical level. As a result of the impact the work of large enterprises and factories are suspended.