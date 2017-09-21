Vice president of the French "National Front" resigns

Baku.21 September. REPORT.AZ/ French political party "National Front" headed by Marine Le Pen lost its vice-president Florian Philippot.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

"They told me that I was the vice president “without portfolio”, but listen, I don't like being ridiculed. I've never liked having nothing to do, so sure I'm quitting the National Front” Florian Philippot told France 2 TV.

Earlier, he refused to relinquish his role as the president of “The Patriots”, the party’s internal think tank that he had established.

The leadership of "National Front" regarded the refusal as “claim for independence”. The leader of "National Front" Marine Le Pen, demoted Philippot late Wednesday from his role heading the party’s strategy and communications.

36-year-old Philippot was vice-president of “National Front” since 2012. During 2012 presidential elections, he was the strategic director of the electoral headquarters of Marine Le Pen.