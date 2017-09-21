Vice-president of Korea Aerospace Industries commits suicide

© AP

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Vice-president of Southern Korean military industrial company Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) Kim In-sik was found dead at his home on Thursday night.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, according to preliminary version he committed suicide.

According to local media, former air force general Kim In-sik who was in charge of KAI business abroad wrote a letter before his death. In a letter he brings his apology for not being able to solve the company’s problems. Though KAI company was hit by a massive corruption scandal in summer Kim In-sik was not considered guilty.