Vice-President: Agramunt has no right to make statement on behalf of PACE

© Council of Europe

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ The President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Pedro Agramunt, can not make statements and participate in travel on behalf of the Assembly.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, PACE Vice-President, the Head of the British delegation to the PACE, Roger Gale stated after the meeting of the statutory body of the assembly bureau.

"As you understand, Agramunt did not head the Bureau meeting today, in his absence the Bureau was headed by me," he told reporters.

R. Gale also noted that the Bureau does not have confidence in the PACE president. "He can not make statements, participate in trips, make visits on behalf of the assembly," head of the British delegation to the PACE said.

According to him, the honesty and principles of the Council of Europe and PACE are much more important than its individual members.